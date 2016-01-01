See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Appleton, WI
Dr. Abdel Marques, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Abdel Marques, MD

Dr. Abdel Marques, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI. 

Dr. Marques works at ThedaCare Physicians Internal Medicine Appleton in Appleton, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Marques' Office Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Physicians Internal Medicine Appleton
    2500 E Capitol Dr, Appleton, WI 54911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 726-3329
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
  • Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah

Treatment frequency



Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Abdel Marques, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649709890
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marques has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marques has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marques works at ThedaCare Physicians Internal Medicine Appleton in Appleton, WI. View the full address on Dr. Marques’s profile.

    Dr. Marques has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marques.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marques, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marques appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

