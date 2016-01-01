Dr. Marques has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdel Marques, MD
Dr. Abdel Marques, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Appleton, WI.
Dr. Marques works at
ThedaCare Physicians Internal Medicine Appleton2500 E Capitol Dr, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 726-3329Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1649709890
Dr. Marques accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Marques works at
