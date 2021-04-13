Overview of Dr. Abdel-Rahman Saleh, MD

Dr. Abdel-Rahman Saleh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Jordan and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.



Dr. Saleh works at CHI St. Vincent Little Rock Diagnostic Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.