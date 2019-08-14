Overview of Dr. Abdelhakim Dinar, MD

Dr. Abdelhakim Dinar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Latham, NY.



Dr. Dinar works at St Peter's Neurology in Latham, NY with other offices in Clifton Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.