Dr. Abdelhakim Dinar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abdelhakim Dinar, MD
Dr. Abdelhakim Dinar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Latham, NY.
Dr. Dinar works at
Dr. Dinar's Office Locations
St Peter's Neurology711 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 207, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 867-3030
Capital District Podiatry Pllc855 Route 146 Bldg B, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 867-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dinar?
Great staff all around from the receptionists to Dr. Dinar’s nurse to Dr. Dinar himself. The office put me at ease and the doctor took his time to listen to my concerns and history and took the time to explain results. I was very impressed and would recommend anyone to check out this neurologist.
About Dr. Abdelhakim Dinar, MD
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1043429442
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinar works at
Dr. Dinar has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dinar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dinar speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinar.
