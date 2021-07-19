Dr. Abdelhakim Hussein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdelhakim Hussein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abdelhakim Hussein, MD
Dr. Abdelhakim Hussein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Hussein works at
Dr. Hussein's Office Locations
-
1
Ohio Neurology and Headache Centre of Excellance Inc.6805 Avery Muirfield Dr Ste 202, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 760-0666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hussein?
For seven years now I have tried every medicine and/or treatment for migraines, none of which has worked to prevent or reduce them for me. But Dr. Hussein never gave up on me. He is kind, listens to me and with his recommendation, I have finally found relief in using an eastern botanical treatment which really works. I now am pain and anxiety free. For me he is a real healer. Thank you, Dr. Hussein
About Dr. Abdelhakim Hussein, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1770552127
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital|Seton Hall University School Grad Med Ed
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussein works at
Dr. Hussein has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hussein speaks Arabic.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.