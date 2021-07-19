Overview of Dr. Abdelhakim Hussein, MD

Dr. Abdelhakim Hussein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.



Dr. Hussein works at Ohio Neurology/Headache Center in Dublin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.