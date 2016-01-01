See All Psychiatrists in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Abdellatif Aichouri, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Abdellatif Aichouri, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Hassan Ii University, Faculty Of Medicine and Pharmacy (MD and PHD).

Dr. Aichouri works at PEACEFUL MIND, INC. in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peaceful Mind Inc.
    3220 S Higuera St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 541-5055
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Abdellatif Aichouri, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871523019
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chief Fellow In The Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Department, University Of Missouri-Columbia
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Missouri-Columbia
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Hassan Ii University, Faculty Of Medicine and Pharmacy (MD and PHD)
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdellatif Aichouri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aichouri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aichouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aichouri works at PEACEFUL MIND, INC. in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Aichouri’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Aichouri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aichouri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aichouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aichouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

