Dr. Abdelmajid Jondy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jondy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdelmajid Jondy, MD
Overview of Dr. Abdelmajid Jondy, MD
Dr. Abdelmajid Jondy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Flint, MI.
Dr. Jondy works at
Dr. Jondy's Office Locations
-
1
Flint Surgical Group PC1020 Charter Dr Ste A, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 720-0368
-
2
Insight Physcial Therapy & Neuro Rehab4800 S Saginaw St Ste 1625, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 720-0368
Hospital Affiliations
- Hurley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jondy?
Dr. Jony operated on my grandson 35 years ago and he is healthy today. I came from warren fo two sugeries and i an alive and doing fine. He is an excellent surgeon. ??
About Dr. Abdelmajid Jondy, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1386755080
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jondy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jondy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jondy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jondy works at
Dr. Jondy speaks Arabic.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jondy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jondy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jondy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jondy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.