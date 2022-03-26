Dr. Soliman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdelrhman Soliman, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdelrhman Soliman, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Soliman works at
Locations
Individual Care Center8833 Chapelsquare Ln, Cincinnati, OH 45249 Directions (513) 774-9444
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soliman?
Always does his best to work with me. I feel like a person, and he's never once rushed the appointment.
About Dr. Abdelrhman Soliman, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English, Arabic
- 1508948126
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soliman works at
Dr. Soliman speaks Arabic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Soliman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soliman.
