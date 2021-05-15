Overview of Dr. Abdhish Bhavsar, MD

Dr. Abdhish Bhavsar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Hennepin Healthcare.



Dr. Bhavsar works at Retina Center of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Eye Cancer and Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.