Dr. Abdi Abbassi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from National University Of Iran and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Very professional and attentive.
About Dr. Abdi Abbassi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- National University Of Iran
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbassi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbassi has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach and Small Intestine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abbassi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
