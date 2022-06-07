Dr. Bachoura has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdo Bachoura, MD
Overview of Dr. Abdo Bachoura, MD
Dr. Abdo Bachoura, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Lake Mary, FL.
Dr. Bachoura's Office Locations
Rothman Orthopaedics, Lake Mary, FL1141 Patterson Ter, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (800) 769-4879
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.B is an amazing doctor. He performed my fractured finger surgery about 2 weeks ago. With this being my 1st surgery ever in life he made me feel so comfortable. He takes the time to care and answer any questions. He also is very punctual and knowledgeable. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Abdo Bachoura, MD
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bachoura accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bachoura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bachoura has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bachoura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bachoura. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bachoura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bachoura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bachoura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.