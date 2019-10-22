Dr. Abdo Balikcioglu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balikcioglu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdo Balikcioglu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Abdo Balikcioglu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.
Hemant Patel MD, PC3455 Boston Rd, Bronx, NY 10469 Directions (718) 265-5858
Atileh Medical PC1645 E 19th St, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 265-5858
Nabil N. Abdelmalak & Mary S. Tawfik Physicians P.c.1725 E 12th St Ste 202, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 265-5858
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Endoscopy
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1457366015
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. Balikcioglu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balikcioglu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balikcioglu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balikcioglu has seen patients for Heartburn, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balikcioglu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Balikcioglu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balikcioglu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balikcioglu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balikcioglu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.