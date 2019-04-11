Overview of Dr. Abdollah Assad, MD

Dr. Abdollah Assad, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Assad works at Walk In Emotional Support in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.