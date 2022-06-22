Overview of Dr. Abdollah Malek, MD

Dr. Abdollah Malek, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TEHERAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Malek works at Abdollah Malek MD in Lewes, DE with other offices in Newark, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.