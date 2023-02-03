Overview of Dr. Abdolreza Raissi, MD

Dr. Abdolreza Raissi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Raissi works at Desert Orthopaedic Center - East Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.