Dr. Abdolreza Siadati, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (80)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Abdolreza Siadati, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center, Medical City Fort Worth, Medical City Weatherford and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Siadati works at FORT WORTH BRAIN & SPINE INSTITUTE in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Siadati's Office Locations

    Fort Worth Brain & Spine Institute
    1900 Mistletoe Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 878-5333
    Clinical Nephrology Associatespa
    920 Santa Fe Dr Ste 103, Weatherford, TX 76086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 878-5333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lake Granbury Medical Center
  • Medical City Fort Worth
  • Medical City Weatherford
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 80 ratings
    Patient Ratings (80)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Abdolreza Siadati, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033138011
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Indiana U, School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdolreza Siadati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siadati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siadati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siadati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siadati has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siadati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Siadati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siadati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siadati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siadati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

