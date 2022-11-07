Dr. Abdolreza Siadati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siadati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdolreza Siadati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abdolreza Siadati, MD
Dr. Abdolreza Siadati, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center, Medical City Fort Worth, Medical City Weatherford and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Siadati works at
Dr. Siadati's Office Locations
-
1
Fort Worth Brain & Spine Institute1900 Mistletoe Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 878-5333
-
2
Clinical Nephrology Associatespa920 Santa Fe Dr Ste 103, Weatherford, TX 76086 Directions (817) 878-5333
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Medical City Weatherford
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siadati?
I have had severe sciatic nerve pain for years and I went to see Dr Siadati. I had him perform a spinal fusion and immediately had no leg pain. Now I can walk again as normal. Highly recommend Dr Siadati .
About Dr. Abdolreza Siadati, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1033138011
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siadati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Siadati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siadati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siadati works at
Dr. Siadati has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spinal Stenosis and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siadati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Siadati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siadati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siadati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siadati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.