Overview of Dr. Abdon Borges, MD

Dr. Abdon Borges, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Deerfield Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Broward Health North.



Dr. Borges works at Unimed Health Care LLC in Deerfield Beach, FL with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.