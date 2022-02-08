Overview

Dr. Abdrhman Hamo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beckley, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. UNIVERSITY / COIMBATORE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Raleigh General Hospital.



Dr. Hamo works at Heart & Vascular Medical Center Pllc in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty and Atherectomy and Stent along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.