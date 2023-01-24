See All Ophthalmologists in Detroit, MI
Dr. Abdualrahman Hamad, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (72)
Accepting new patients

Dr. Abdualrahman Hamad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Detroit, MI. 

Dr. Hamad works at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI with other offices in West Bloomfield, MI and Westland, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Endophthalmitis, Chronic Endophthalmitis and Purulent Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hamad's Office Locations

    Henry Ford Hospital Campus
    2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 916-2600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Henry Ford OptimEyes Super Vision Center - West Bloomfield
    7230 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 661-5100
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Henry Ford OptimEyes Super Vison Center - Westland
    35184 CENTRAL CITY PKWY, Westland, MI 48185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 427-5200

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
  • Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Endophthalmitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 24, 2023
    Dr. Hamad was very courteous. He has good communication skills. He was very knowledgeable and reassuring.
    About Dr. Abdualrahman Hamad, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386087443
    Education & Certifications

    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Abdualrahman Hamad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamad has seen patients for Acute Endophthalmitis, Chronic Endophthalmitis and Purulent Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    72 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

