Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdul Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdul Ahmed, MD is a Dermatologist in Brighton, MA. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY.
They frequently treat conditions like Pemphigoid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 697 Cambridge St Ste 302, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 738-1040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I visited 3 specialists in Atlanta, including the head of dermatology at a famous University. None were able to diagnose me, until I flew to Boston where Dr. A. R. Ahmed diagnosed me in 15 minutes. He and ophthalmologist Stephen Foster cured me of an “incurable” disease MMP/OCP.
About Dr. Abdul Ahmed, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1417947516
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
