Dr. Abdul Alaama, MD
Dr. Abdul Alaama, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.
Locations
Abdul M. Alaama M.d. Inc.101 E Beverly Blvd Ste 204, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 728-8009
Beverly Hospital309 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 726-1222
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abdul Alaama, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1861439135
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Alaama has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alaama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alaama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alaama has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alaama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alaama speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Alaama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alaama.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alaama, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alaama appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.