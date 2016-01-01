Overview

Dr. Abdul Alaama, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital.



Dr. Alaama works at Dr. Abdul Mouti Alaama INC in Montebello, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.