Dr. Alarhayem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdul Alarhayem, MD
Overview of Dr. Abdul Alarhayem, MD
Dr. Abdul Alarhayem, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ARABIAN GULF UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Alarhayem's Office Locations
1
Mercy Children's Hospital Springfield1235 E Cherokee St, Springfield, MO 65804 Directions (417) 820-8042
- 2 315 Golder Ave Ste A, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 640-3052
- 3 2270 S Ridgeview Dr Ste 302, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 336-3170
4
Medical Center Hospital500 W 4th St, Odessa, TX 79761 Directions (432) 640-2515
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
I had left carotid artery surgery on April 30, 2021 and was pleased with the care I received from Dr. Alarhayam. I looked forward to having continued care with him. I received a letter from YRMC today stating that he was leaving our community. I am at a loss of where to go from here and sad that he is leaving. I wish him well in his future endeavors
About Dr. Abdul Alarhayem, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ARABIAN GULF UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE AND MEDICAL SCIENCE
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
