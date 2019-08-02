Dr. Abdul Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdul Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Fellow Royal College Of Physicians, London, Uk|Lrcp Mrcs, London, Uk|University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
Houston Cardiology Consultant8830 Long Point Rd Ste 507, Houston, TX 77055 Directions (281) 955-0786Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital
- United Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely friendly staff, very knowledgeable and courteous. Dr. Abdul pay a very closed attention to your needs and in my case helped me to get better in a short time. Definitely recommended.
About Dr. Abdul Ali, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- St Luke Episcopal Hosp|St Luke Episcopal Hospital|Victoria Hosp
- Herman Hospital
- Osmania Med Coll|Osmania Med College|Sheppy Genl Hosp
- Fellow Royal College Of Physicians, London, Uk|Lrcp Mrcs, London, Uk|University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali works at
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Gujarati, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
