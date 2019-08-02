Overview

Dr. Abdul Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Fellow Royal College Of Physicians, London, Uk|Lrcp Mrcs, London, Uk|University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Ali works at Houston Cardiology Consultants in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.