Offers telehealth
Dr. Abdul Aleem Ameen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center and University Hospital.
Dr. Ameen's Office Locations
Cardiovascular Associates of Hudson County377 Jersey Ave Ste 410, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 597-9074
Cardiovascular Associates of Hudson County1931 Oak Tree Rd # 262, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (201) 597-9196
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Ameen is the best Dr I ever reach, he make a life safing decision for my dad we really appreciate it may Allah continue to bless and protect you with the strength and courage to continue to be a great man you arE
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Westchester County Med Center
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
