Overview of Dr. Abdul Aleem Ameen, MD

Dr. Abdul Aleem Ameen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / KHAJA BANDA NAWAZ INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center and University Hospital.



Dr. Ameen works at Cardiovascular Associates of Hudson County in Jersey City, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.