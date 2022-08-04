Overview of Dr. Abdul Baker, MD

Dr. Abdul Baker, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at MeritCare Clinic in Fargo, ND with other offices in Denison, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.