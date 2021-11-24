Overview of Dr. Abdul Mohamad El-Etr, MD

Dr. Abdul Mohamad El-Etr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.



Dr. Mohamad El-Etr works at Chattanooga Neurology Associates, PLLC in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.