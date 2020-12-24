Dr. Faisal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdul Faisal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abdul Faisal, MD
Dr. Abdul Faisal, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Uva Prince William Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faisal's Office Locations
- 1 75 State St, Boston, MA 02109 Directions (888) 982-7956
-
2
Novant Health Uva Health System Northern Virginia Psychiatric Assoc.8644 Sudley Rd Ste 315, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 369-8055Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Uva Prince William Medical Center8680 Hospital Way, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 369-8055
Hospital Affiliations
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Faisal?
Dr. Faisal oversaw my mental health/med management for 5 years. I found him consistently thoughtful, empathetic, observant, professional, and courteous. He always had specific and thoughtful inquiries, gave thorough, clear answers, and worked capably with a variety of providers/systems. He’s a particularly careful and skilled communicator, and I always felt I was in good hands. In my time there, I never had a single issue — not an office mishap, not an insurance irregularity, not an instance of friction with a single person or system. It was a smooth, predictable, pleasant, and efficient experience every time, which was a real treat. Engaging a mental or physical health provider is a vulnerability-rich chore, so just like stressful interactions and unpredictability at a doctors office are extra unpleasant, frictionless experiences are extra soothing and satisfying. I would recommend the whole Novant Behavioral Health office to anyone, and if I hadn’t moved, I’d still be there.
About Dr. Abdul Faisal, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Urdu
- 1467448589
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faisal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faisal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faisal has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faisal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Faisal speaks Urdu.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Faisal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faisal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faisal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faisal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.