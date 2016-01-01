Overview of Dr. Abdul Hafeez, MD

Dr. Abdul Hafeez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.



Dr. Hafeez works at Dialysis Associates in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Burleson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Iron Metabolism Disorders, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.