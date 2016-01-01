Dr. Haq accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview of Dr. Abdul Haq, MD
Dr. Abdul Haq, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Haq works at
Dr. Haq's Office Locations
Dr Haq Primary Care Psc219 E BROADWAY, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 587-0394
Pediatric and Adult Prompt Care LLC727 E Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 587-0394
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Abdul Haq, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
