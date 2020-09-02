Overview

Dr. Abdul Hasan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Fac Med U Baghdad and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Hasan works at Cardiology and Vascular Associates in Waterford, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.