Dr. Abdul Haseeb, MD
Dr. Abdul Haseeb, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center Redding.
cCARE7130 N Millbrook Ave Ste 100, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (800) 456-5860
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Been going to him since 2014, and thanks to his compassion, knowledge, and efforts I am still alive when others gave up on my cancer condition; there is no cure.
- Medical Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- Male
- 1407897093
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University|Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- St John's Mercy Med Center
- St John's Mercy Med Center|St John's Mercy Med Ctr
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
