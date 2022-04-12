Overview of Dr. Abdul Haseeb, MD

Dr. Abdul Haseeb, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center Redding.



Dr. Haseeb works at cCARE in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.