Dr. Abdul Hasnie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasnie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Abdul Hasnie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint and Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Hasnie works at
Locations
Cardiology Institute Michigan5100 Gateway Ctr, Flint, MI 48507 Directions (810) 733-6480
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
- Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hasnie?
Explain things in detail to ask me if I had questions ask me if I understand I thought my appointment went very well! Has nearest explain things very well everyone is very friendly there I haven't had any issues at all I have been going there for years
About Dr. Abdul Hasnie, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Panjabi
Education & Certifications
- BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasnie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasnie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasnie has seen patients for Limb Swelling, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasnie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hasnie speaks Arabic and Panjabi.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasnie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasnie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasnie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasnie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.