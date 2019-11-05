Dr. Abdul Jabbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jabbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Jabbar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdul Jabbar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Albany, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Clark Memorial Health, Physicians' Medical Center and Scott Memorial Health.
Dr. Jabbar works at
Locations
Gastroenterology of Southern Indiana2630 Grant Line Rd, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 945-0145
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Clark Memorial Health
- Physicians' Medical Center
- Scott Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jabbar displayed impressive insights and tenacity in the treatment my mother's lymphocitic colitis, getting positive results where others in his field had failed. He is an excellent listener and is well organized for his office visits.
About Dr. Abdul Jabbar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Univerisity , Overlook Hospital|University Of Louisville
- Overlook Hospital
- BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Jabbar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jabbar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
