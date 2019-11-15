See All General Surgeons in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Abdul Jahangir, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Brooklyn, NY
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Abdul Jahangir, MD

Dr. Abdul Jahangir, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL SCHOOL- MADURAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Jahangir works at Island Surigcal Group PC in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jahangir's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Island Surigcal Group PC
    1435 86th St, Brooklyn, NY 11228 (718) 238-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 15, 2019
    I am pleased to write a recommendation for an extraordinary doctor who has gone above and beyond in providing care and comfort when I sought his expertise in dealing with a serious breast condition which had to be operated on. At the advice of my personal physician I went to see Dr. Jahangir. My feelings of anxiety and dread were soon dissolved as I he discussed my case with confidence and assurance. Dr. Jahangir spent time explaining the kind of surgery that would be required, and went through what needed to be done and how he proposed to proceed. His kind and most professional manner calmed my jittery nerves and for the first time since I had heard my diagnosis I felt relief and confident that Dr. Jahangir would fix the problem and restore my health after surgery. I am so grateful I have used Dr. Jahangir and recommend without any reservation. He is a warm, caring, and dedicated to his profession, Dr. Jahangir is an amazing surgeon and a special human being
    Merili Geller — Nov 15, 2019
    About Dr. Abdul Jahangir, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 47 years of experience
    • English, Tamil
    • 1972503480
    Education & Certifications

    • FACS
    • Govt Erskine Hosp
    • MEDICAL SCHOOL- MADURAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Madura College
    Frequently Asked Questions

