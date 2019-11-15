Dr. Abdul Jahangir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jahangir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Jahangir, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL SCHOOL- MADURAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Island Surigcal Group PC1435 86th St, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (718) 238-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- HealthCare Partners
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I am pleased to write a recommendation for an extraordinary doctor who has gone above and beyond in providing care and comfort when I sought his expertise in dealing with a serious breast condition which had to be operated on. At the advice of my personal physician I went to see Dr. Jahangir. My feelings of anxiety and dread were soon dissolved as I he discussed my case with confidence and assurance. Dr. Jahangir spent time explaining the kind of surgery that would be required, and went through what needed to be done and how he proposed to proceed. His kind and most professional manner calmed my jittery nerves and for the first time since I had heard my diagnosis I felt relief and confident that Dr. Jahangir would fix the problem and restore my health after surgery. I am so grateful I have used Dr. Jahangir and recommend without any reservation. He is a warm, caring, and dedicated to his profession, Dr. Jahangir is an amazing surgeon and a special human being
About Dr. Abdul Jahangir, MD
- General Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Tamil
- 1972503480
Education & Certifications
- FACS
- Govt Erskine Hosp
- MEDICAL SCHOOL- MADURAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Madura College
Dr. Jahangir speaks Tamil.
