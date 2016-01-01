Dr. Abdul Jumani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jumani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Jumani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abdul Jumani, MD
Dr. Abdul Jumani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Port Orange, FL. They graduated from Dow Med Coll, Karachi and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Adventhealth Palm Coast and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Jumani works at
Dr. Jumani's Office Locations
Volusia Renal Consultants4645 Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 408, Port Orange, FL 32129 Directions (386) 295-6601
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abdul Jumani, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1861425936
Education & Certifications
- Ny Mc Queens
- St Barnabas Hospital
- Dow Med Coll, Karachi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jumani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jumani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jumani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jumani works at
Dr. Jumani has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jumani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jumani speaks Hindi and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Jumani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jumani.
