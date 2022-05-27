Overview of Dr. Abdul Kadir, MD

Dr. Abdul Kadir, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kadir works at Abdul Kadir MD in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.