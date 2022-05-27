Dr. Abdul Kadir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kadir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Kadir, MD
Overview of Dr. Abdul Kadir, MD
Dr. Abdul Kadir, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kadir's Office Locations
Sylvan Bartlett MD750 W 5TH ST, Odessa, TX 79763 Directions (432) 332-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first time meeting him when I took my mother to be seen. Dr. Kadir was very pleasant & nice; he took his time with her and truly seemed interested in her and her condition. Didn't hesitate to proceed with treatments.
About Dr. Abdul Kadir, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kadir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kadir accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kadir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kadir has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kadir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kadir speaks Hindi.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Kadir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kadir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kadir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kadir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.