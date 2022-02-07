Overview

Dr. Abdul Kawamleh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hobart, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Kawamleh works at Hobart Heart Care in Hobart, IN with other offices in Portage, IN and Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.