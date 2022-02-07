Dr. Abdul Kawamleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kawamleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Kawamleh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Abdul Kawamleh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hobart, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and St. Mary Medical Center.
Community Care Network1400 S Lake Park Ave Ste 301, Hobart, IN 46342 Directions (219) 762-0400Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Community Care Network6375 US Highway 6 Ste B, Portage, IN 46368 Directions (219) 762-0400Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Southlake Heart Care PC10215 Broadway Fl 1, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 796-0400Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr, has been my cardiologist since 2006. He is compassionate, professional and vey thorough. Office visits are always pleasant. He has also been my wife’s cardiologist for the last five years
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1306848577
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
