Dr. Abdul Kazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Kazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abdul Kazi, MD
Dr. Abdul Kazi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Hacettepe Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kazi works at
Dr. Kazi's Office Locations
-
1
Kazi Ophthalmology822 Leighton Ave, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 237-6769
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
- Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kazi?
Very caring office staff, Doctor caring and understanding, explains everything in details,
About Dr. Abdul Kazi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Arabic, Hindi, Sindhi, Turkish and Urdu
- 1790856144
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital
- Tulane University Health Sciences Center
- Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation
- Hacettepe Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kazi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazi works at
Dr. Kazi has seen patients for Chalazion, Stye and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kazi speaks Arabic, Arabic, Hindi, Sindhi, Turkish and Urdu.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.