Overview of Dr. Abdul Kazi, MD

Dr. Abdul Kazi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Hacettepe Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kazi works at Kazi Ophthalmology in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Chalazion, Stye and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.