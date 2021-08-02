Dr. Abdul Khaleq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaleq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Khaleq, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdul Khaleq, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dr. Khaleq works at
Locations
Sutter Health2725 Capitol Ave Dept 300, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 262-9456
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I recently had a colonoscopy but with a new prep (pills) + water that Dr. provided me. He took great care of me and I felt absolutely nothing during my procedure. He is very good, very thorough and his team of nurses are top notch!! I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Abdul Khaleq, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- UC Irvine Med Ctr
- UC Irvine Med Ctr
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khaleq has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khaleq accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khaleq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khaleq has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khaleq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khaleq speaks Arabic and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaleq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaleq.
