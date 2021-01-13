Dr. Abdul Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Abdul Khan, MD
Dr. Abdul Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their residency with Kansas University Medical Center
Dr. Khan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
-
1
Clear Lake Specialties600 N Kobayashi Ste 311, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 724-8334Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Rcoa Imaging Services9001 Summa Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 761-5820
Hospital Affiliations
- Lane Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Dr Khan was very thorough and personable. Ashley, his nurse was wonderful as well!
About Dr. Abdul Khan, MD
- Neurology
- English, Bengali and Persian
- 1033286166
Education & Certifications
- Kansas University Medical Center
- Mymensingh Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Bengali and Persian.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.