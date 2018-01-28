Overview of Dr. Abdul Khan, MD

Dr. Abdul Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.