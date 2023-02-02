Dr. Khuwaja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdul Khuwaja, MD
Overview of Dr. Abdul Khuwaja, MD
Dr. Abdul Khuwaja, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Liaquat Med Coll and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Khuwaja's Office Locations
Mount Sinai Queens Infusion Center25 20 30 Ave, Astoria, NY 11102 DirectionsWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
he is so humble and takes lot of time to review information.
About Dr. Abdul Khuwaja, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Altoona Hospital|Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center|Long Island Jewish Med Center|St Louis University Hospital
- Liaquat Med Coll
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Hospital
