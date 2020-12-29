See All Rheumatologists in Saint Cloud, FL
Dr. Abdul Lodhi, MD

Rheumatology
3.0 (37)
Map Pin Small Saint Cloud, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Abdul Lodhi, MD

Dr. Abdul Lodhi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Cloud, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.

Dr. Lodhi works at Florida Arthritis/Osteoprss Ctr in Saint Cloud, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Malaise and Fatigue and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lodhi's Office Locations

    Abdul B Lodhi MD PA
    1600 Budinger Ave, Saint Cloud, FL 34769 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 392-0300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fibromyalgia
Malaise and Fatigue
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Malaise and Fatigue
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    Dec 29, 2020
    I do not want the day to pass without recognizing the very fast and efficient attention I was a beneficiary of this morning at about 11 o'clock when in less than two minutes the two ladies attending to the public with a smile handed in my next-appointment card and the laboratory work prescribed by the every kind Dr. Lohdi. Keep up the good work, Ladies!
    Ruperto M Dizon — Dec 29, 2020
    About Dr. Abdul Lodhi, MD

    • Rheumatology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1003849050
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdul Lodhi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lodhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lodhi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lodhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lodhi works at Florida Arthritis/Osteoprss Ctr in Saint Cloud, FL. View the full address on Dr. Lodhi’s profile.

    Dr. Lodhi has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Malaise and Fatigue and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lodhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lodhi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lodhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lodhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lodhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.