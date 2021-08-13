Dr. Abdul Mamsa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mamsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Mamsa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abdul Mamsa, MD
Dr. Abdul Mamsa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.
Dr. Mamsa works at
Dr. Mamsa's Office Locations
Neurology Consultants/C Florida820 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 214-7960Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hacer 13 años me agarró un derrame o Strong y el inglés se fue y el español medio mal pero bueno en los Hospital me atendió Mansa, Y él Me salvó ah y ya vida comenzó de nuevo . gracias Mansa
About Dr. Abdul Mamsa, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1871764241
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Dow Medical College
Dr. Mamsa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mamsa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mamsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mamsa has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mamsa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mamsa speaks Hindi and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Mamsa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mamsa.
