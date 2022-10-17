Dr. Abdul Memon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Memon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Memon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abdul Memon, MD
Dr. Abdul Memon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Globe, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Liaquat Medical College and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and San Carlos Apache Healthcare.
Dr. Memon's Office Locations
Abdul Q. Memon, MD, PLLC5882 S Hospital Dr Ste 1, Globe, AZ 85501 Directions (928) 793-3747
Cardiovascular Associates of Arizona2075 W Pecos Rd Ste B1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 748-4238
Show Low5171 Cub Lake Rd, Show Low, AZ 85901 Directions (928) 537-9944
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- San Carlos Apache Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was very kind, patient and thorough. The heart cath was easy and he was excellent.
About Dr. Abdul Memon, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1093781346
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Medicine, University Of Arizona, Sarver Heart Center
- University of Arizona College of Medicine
- Tucson Hosps
- Liaquat Medical College
- Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
