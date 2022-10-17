Overview of Dr. Abdul Memon, MD

Dr. Abdul Memon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Globe, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Liaquat Medical College and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Cobre Valley Regional Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and San Carlos Apache Healthcare.



Dr. Memon works at Abdul Q. Memon, MD, PLLC in Globe, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Show Low, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.