Dr. Mohammed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdul Mohammed, MD
Overview of Dr. Abdul Mohammed, MD
Dr. Abdul Mohammed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / DECCAN COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital.
Dr. Mohammed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mohammed's Office Locations
-
1
Amg - Nesset1775 Ballard Rd, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 318-2400
-
2
Advocate Heart Institute6131 Dempster St, Morton Grove, IL 60053 Directions (847) 967-5010
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohammed?
I was in the middle of a arthritic pain flare and was lucky enough to fill a cancellation. Dr. Mohammed was very attentive and offered solutions to my pain that very same day. His assistant Reynata (not sure of spelling) is an absolute gem. I am very, very, happy with this team.
About Dr. Abdul Mohammed, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1790102804
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / DECCAN COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohammed accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohammed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohammed works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohammed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohammed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohammed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohammed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.