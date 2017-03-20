Dr. Abdul Nadir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nadir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Nadir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdul Nadir, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Transplant Hepatology. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Banner Gateway Medical Center.
Dr. Nadir works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mountain Vista Surgical Specialists10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 301C, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 354-3200
-
2
Endo/GI Lab2601 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85008 Directions (602) 344-1015MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
District Medical Group2929 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 470-5043
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nadir?
Dr Nadir is a caring physician who takes the time needed to interact with me, who has more than my share of medical problems. My praise for Dr nadir is off whatever chart you are using!
About Dr. Abdul Nadir, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1780752907
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Baptist Medical Center Of Oklahoma
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Dow Medical College
- Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nadir has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nadir accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nadir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nadir works at
Dr. Nadir speaks Urdu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nadir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nadir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nadir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nadir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.