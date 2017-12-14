Dr. Naushad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdul Naushad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdul Naushad, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hayti, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Pemiscot Memorial Hospital and Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Naushad works at
Locations
Unda-rivera MD LLC907 E Reed St, Hayti, MO 63851 Directions (573) 359-3660
Advanced Pain Center2865 James Blvd, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Directions (573) 776-1100
- 3 35 Doctors Park Ste B, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 335-4422
Hospital Affiliations
- Pemiscot Memorial Hospital
- Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Nothing but good things to say about Dr Nashaud , he’s helped me when no one else would
About Dr. Abdul Naushad, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1972596757
Education & Certifications
- In University School Of Med
- King Edward Medical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naushad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naushad works at
Dr. Naushad has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naushad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Naushad. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naushad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naushad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naushad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.