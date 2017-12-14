Overview

Dr. Abdul Naushad, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Hayti, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Pemiscot Memorial Hospital and Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Naushad works at Pemiscot Primary Care Center in Hayti, MO with other offices in Poplar Bluff, MO and Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.