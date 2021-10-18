Dr. Abdul Qadir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qadir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abdul Qadir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Abdul Qadir, MD
Dr. Abdul Qadir, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.
Dr. Qadir's Office Locations
Middle Georgia Neurology LLC1101 Russell Pkwy, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 923-3535
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Medical Center
- Perry Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abdul Qadir, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1992718100
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qadir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qadir accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qadir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qadir has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qadir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Qadir speaks Urdu.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Qadir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qadir.
