Overview of Dr. Abdul Qadir, MD

Dr. Abdul Qadir, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center and Perry Hospital.



Dr. Qadir works at Middle Georgia Neurology in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.