Dr. Abdul Jaraki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abdul Jaraki, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital, Mount Sinai Medical Center, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7150 W 20th Ave Ste 318, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions (305) 654-7887
-
2
Jackson North Medical Center160 NW 170th St, North Miami Beach, FL 33169 Directions (305) 654-7887
-
3
Aventura Hospital and Medical Center20900 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 682-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- North Shore Medical Center
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My father is his patient. Dr. Jaraki was always so patient and understanding. He is definitely an asset in the medical field. In my opinion more doctors should take notes from him. Dr. Jaraki takes the time to care about the people who come to him in the most compromised position. On behalf of my family and I, thank you for all that you do. It definitely doesn’t go unnoticed.
About Dr. Abdul Jaraki, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1285659995
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
