Dr. Abdulfattah Saidi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Abdulfattah Saidi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Harrison HealthPartners Cardiovascular Consultants Bremerton2709 Hemlock St Ste 200, Bremerton, WA 98310 Directions
Franciscan Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates at St. Michael1950 NW Myhre Rd # 3, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr SAIDI is a wonderful physician! Highly recommend
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1336246230
- UNIVERSITY OF TICHREEN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
